Er Rashid moves Delhi HC seeking relief against Rs 1.45 lakh daily travel cost to attend LS session

NEW DELHI: Jammu & Kashmir MP Engineer Rashid on Thursday approached the Delhi High Court seeking relief from a condition mandating him to pay Rs 1.45 lakh per day in travel expenses to attend the ongoing Parliamentary session. The second part of the Budget session is set to conclude on April 4.
The condition was imposed by a division bench in its March 25 order, which permitted Rashid to attend Parliament “in custody.” The directive stated that all travel and logistical costs would be borne by Rashid himself. In his urgent application, Rashid has contended that the exorbitant cost is beyond his financial capacity.
According to the plea, his legal counsel received an email from Tihar Jail authorities on March 26, informing them that Rashid must deposit Rs 1,45,736 daily, amounting to a staggering Rs 8,74,416 for six days of attendance. His petition further highlights that no such financial condition was imposed when a single-judge bench permitted him to attend Parliament for two days in February.
“The cost now being sought by the jail authorities is excessively high, and the applicant is not in a financial position to bear the same. The applicant has been in custody since August 9, 2019, and does not have the means to arrange for such a huge and excessive amount,” the plea stated.On Thursday, Rashid’s counsel mentioned the matter before a division bench led by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, seeking an urgent hearing. However, the court refused to fast-track the listing, stating that the plea would be taken up in due course, most likely on Friday.
Rashid’s legal team clarified that the request was not for a reduction in the amount but for a complete waiver of the financial condition. His plea argues that the cost burden is unjust, as he is attending Parliament to fulfill his constitutional duty, not for personal reasons.