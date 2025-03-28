Er Rashid moves Delhi HC seeking relief against Rs 1.45 lakh daily travel cost to attend LS session

NEW DELHI: Jammu & Kashmir MP Engineer Rashid on Thursday approached the Delhi High Court seeking relief from a condition mandating him to pay Rs 1.45 lakh per day in travel expenses to attend the ongoing Parliamentary session. The second part of the Budget session is set to conclude on April 4.

The condition was imposed by a division bench in its March 25 order, which permitted Rashid to attend Parliament “in custody.” The directive stated that all travel and logistical costs would be borne by Rashid himself. In his urgent application, Rashid has contended that the exorbitant cost is beyond his financial capacity.

According to the plea, his legal counsel received an email from Tihar Jail authorities on March 26, informing them that Rashid must deposit Rs 1,45,736 daily, amounting to a staggering Rs 8,74,416 for six days of attendance. His petition further highlights that no such financial condition was imposed when a single-judge bench permitted him to attend Parliament for two days in February.