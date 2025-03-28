Free NEET, CUET coaching to government school students, 1.63 lakh to get benefit in Delhi

NEW DELHI: In what could be a good news for the government school students who cannot afford expensive NEET and CUET coaching, the Delhi Education Department is preparing to offer free coaching to Class 12 students of city government schools.

The Directorate of Education on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bharat Innovation Global Pvt Ltd to provide free online coaching to Class 12 students of government schools, preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG).

Bharat Innovation Global Private Limited (BIG) is a collaboration between the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) International, the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and ed-tech company Physics Wallah Limited.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who attended the MoU signing at the Assembly, said the initiative would help over 1.63 lakh students of Delhi government schools to secure admission to medical colleges and Central universities. “With this support, more students will have the opportunity to pursue their dreams of becoming doctors and securing admissions in top universities,” she added.

The Physics Wallah, based in Noida, has been roped in to provide classes for 30 days from April 2. Students will attend six hours of classes every day, which will run until May 5. The course will cover subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, General Aptitude, and English. PDF notes for revision, regular tests, and a doubt resolution portal will be made available. Also, a subject-wise study plan will guide students through the preparation process.

The previous AAP government had launched the Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana to provide free coaching to SC/ST, OBC and EBC students for entrace and competitive exams but was discontinued in 2022 due to funding issues.