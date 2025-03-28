NDMC asks traders to resize signage as per Outdoor Advertisement Policy

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has issued fresh directives for shopkeepers and traders, requiring them to modify their signage to comply with the Outdoor Advertisement Policy (OAP), 2017.

The civic body has warned of strict action against non-compliance, but has not specified a deadline for implementing the changes, a trader from Connaught Place said.

A formal notice was sent to traders in major commercial hubs, including Khan Market, Connaught Place, and Bengali Market, outlining the new regulations. As per the guidelines, shop signage must be confined within the shop’s frontage and should not exceed 2.5 square metres in surface area. Businesses that install or retain such signs will be subject to a fee, the notice stated.

The NDMC has also imposed restrictions on illuminated signs. Shops or commercial establishments facing residential areas on streets narrower than 12 metres are prohibited from using illuminated on-premise signage. Additionally, attaching signage to trees or shrubs is strictly forbidden, and trade-related posters or printed materials cannot be placed on columns, pillars, or posts.