PWD Minister Parvesh Verma’s ‘bhai’ remark sparks row in Delhi Assembly

NEW DELHI: The fourth day of the Delhi assembly’s budget session was marked by a massive uproar after PWD Minister Parvesh Verma directed a comment at Leader of Opposition (LoP) Atishi during the Question Hour. Verma, who was responding to a question on the government’s pilgrimage schemes and financial support for religious trips, was interrupted by Atishi.
In response, he presumably referred to her with an otherwise unremarkable word “Bhai,” triggering a 13-minute long disruption and heated exchanges between the ruling BJP and the AAP.
The comment quickly escalated tensions. AAP MLAs protested, demanding an explanation for the remark. Verma defended himself, questioning, “What did I say? How is it wrong to say ‘bhai’?” He further clarified, “Atishi ji is my sister, not my brother,” amid continued exchanges with AAP lawmakers. Despite Verma’s clarification, opposition AAP members remained angry, with Atishi, a former chief minister, standing up to counter the remark. As the minister tried to resume his speech, loud protests from Atishi and other AAP MLAs continued. After repeated failed attempts to resume his speech, a seemingly exasperated Verma said, “Kahan se laaye ho bhai?”
Atishi, asserting that the language used by Verma was “unparliamentary,” once again stood in protest. Other AAP MLAs joined in, accusing Verma of disrespect. The Speaker, Vijender Gupta, intervened, asking AAP members to identify the offensive word, asserting that “bhai” was not objectionable. “I don’t understand the issue,” he said. As the uproar continued, Speaker Gupta marshalled out two AAP MLAs, Vishesh Ravi and Kuldeep Kumar, from the House. Later, MLA Mukesh Ahlawat was also suspended. However, following a request from the AAP delegation, the suspension of Ravi and Kumar was revoked.
Ravi, one of the suspended MLAs, criticised the Speaker’s actions, accusing him of bias in favour of the ruling party.
“This kind of bias encourages ruling party members to make objectionable comments,” he said. “It is unacceptable that we are being punished instead of those who are using such words. We will continue to show solidarity for the LoP, who is not just a woman but a former CM of the national capital.”
Ruling party legislators argued the opposition was intentionally causing disruptions, especially since the question pertained to Chhath Puja. BJP members also raised slogans of “Chhathi Maiyya Ki Jai” in response to the ongoing protests.