PWD Minister Parvesh Verma’s ‘bhai’ remark sparks row in Delhi Assembly

NEW DELHI: The fourth day of the Delhi assembly’s budget session was marked by a massive uproar after PWD Minister Parvesh Verma directed a comment at Leader of Opposition (LoP) Atishi during the Question Hour. Verma, who was responding to a question on the government’s pilgrimage schemes and financial support for religious trips, was interrupted by Atishi.

In response, he presumably referred to her with an otherwise unremarkable word “Bhai,” triggering a 13-minute long disruption and heated exchanges between the ruling BJP and the AAP.

The comment quickly escalated tensions. AAP MLAs protested, demanding an explanation for the remark. Verma defended himself, questioning, “What did I say? How is it wrong to say ‘bhai’?” He further clarified, “Atishi ji is my sister, not my brother,” amid continued exchanges with AAP lawmakers. Despite Verma’s clarification, opposition AAP members remained angry, with Atishi, a former chief minister, standing up to counter the remark. As the minister tried to resume his speech, loud protests from Atishi and other AAP MLAs continued. After repeated failed attempts to resume his speech, a seemingly exasperated Verma said, “Kahan se laaye ho bhai?”