Verification drive soon for pension beneficiaries in Delhi

NEW DELHI: After announcing an increase in pension amounts for senior citizens and specially-abled individuals in the 2025-26 budget, the Delhi government is set to launch a verification drive for all existing pension holders and eligible applicants.

Officials from the Social Welfare Department said that no verification had been conducted under the previous administration, leading to thousands of eligible individuals being excluded from pension benefits despite meeting the criteria.

Since the AAP government assumed office in 2013, the pension system has remained largely unchanged, officials said. Pensions for the elderly, widows and disabled individuals have continued without updates, they added. “As per regulations, annual verification is required, but this process has not been undertaken for the past 12 years. As a result, many elderly beneficiaries have passed away, while others who are eligible are still waiting for their pensions,” a senior official, requesting anonymity, said.

The department acknowledged the lack of accurate data on widow and disabled pensioners. To address this, officials outlined a plan to issue 50,000 new pensions while discontinuing those found to be ineligible. Additionally, the entire pension system will be digitized and pension cards will be introduced for all beneficiaries. These cards will contain vital details about the pensioner and their entitlements, ensuring greater transparency and accountability, officials said.