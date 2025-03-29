BJP, AAP in war of words over power outages in New Delhi

NEW DELHI: Amid allegations and counter-allegations of power cuts following the change in government, Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood on Friday responded to AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal’s remarks regarding power cuts in Jagatpur Extension.

Sood clarified that the electricity supply in the area had already been improved, calling the reported power cut a minor and localised incident. The Power Minister, however, took the opportunity to criticise the previous AAP government, claiming that power outages were frequent under their administration.

He cited data showing significant outages lasting over an hour each month in 2024, including 2,660 instances in January, 2,881 in February, 2,745 in March, and smaller numbers continuing throughout the year. He also presented data showing 3,278 outages in January 2025, and offered to provide a decade’s worth of power outage data to support his claims. Sood accused Kejriwal of lacking awareness of the on-ground power situation. In response, the AAP hit back at the BJP, saying, “Delhi became the only state to receive 24x7 electricity, along with the most subsidised rates in the country.”