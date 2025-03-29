Counterfeit anti-rabies vaccine circulating in major Indian cities, warns Delhi Drugs Control Department

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Drugs Control Department has issued an urgent warning about the circulation of a counterfeit version of the human anti-rabies vaccine, Abhayrab, in major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow. The department has cautioned that the fake vaccine poses a significant risk to public health.

The counterfeit vaccine is falsely labelled as a product of Indian Immunologicals Limited, a government subsidiary, the drug control body stated. Authorities have specifically flagged vials from Batch No. KA24014, currently being distributed in the market.

The drug control body has raised concerns that the counterfeit version differs significantly from the authentic vaccine.

"This office is in receipt of a letter from Drugs Controller General (I), CDSCO (Enforcement Division), Govt. of India, regarding circulation of counterfeit version of rabies vaccine, human (Abhayrab)... product of Human Biological Institute... in the markets of Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad & Lucknow," the notice read.