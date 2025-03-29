Counterfeit anti-rabies vaccine circulating in major Indian cities, warns Delhi Drugs Control Department

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Drugs Control Department has issued an urgent warning about the circulation of a counterfeit version of the human anti-rabies vaccine, Abhayrab, in major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow. The department has cautioned that the fake vaccine poses a significant risk to public health.
The counterfeit vaccine is falsely labelled as a product of Indian Immunologicals Limited, a government subsidiary, the drug control body stated. Authorities have specifically flagged vials from Batch No. KA24014, currently being distributed in the market.
The drug control body has raised concerns that the counterfeit version differs significantly from the authentic vaccine.
"This office is in receipt of a letter from Drugs Controller General (I), CDSCO (Enforcement Division), Govt. of India, regarding circulation of counterfeit version of rabies vaccine, human (Abhayrab)... product of Human Biological Institute... in the markets of Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad & Lucknow," the notice read.
"It is informed in the said letter that the counterfeit product exhibits several differences compared to the original product and may pose a significant risk to public health and safety and is circulated in market without maintaining required cold chain (2-8°C)," it added.
Abhayrab is a critical vaccine administered to individuals at high risk of rabies exposure, such as veterinarians, and to those who have been bitten by animals suspected of carrying the virus. The presence of a counterfeit version in the market puts unsuspecting patients at serious risk of inadequate protection against a fatal disease.
The department has called on drug inspectors and pharmacy officials to stay alert and ensure that only genuine vials of the vaccine are sold. Pharmacies have been urged to verify their vaccine supply through proper invoices and to report any suspicious activity immediately.
"You are requested to sensitise your members on the subject and also bring the contents of this letter to their knowledge. You are advised to be vigilant regarding the sales and purchase of aforesaid products, which is to be done through proper invoices. Any relevant information obtained in the subject matter may be communicated to this office immediately so as to take action as deemed fit against the offenders," the notice read.