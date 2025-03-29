Delhi govt appoints nodal officers in four divisions to handle summer water crisis

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has announced a series of measures to prevent water shortages and improve supply management in summer season. Nodal officers will be deployed across four divisions to handle complaints and ensure swift resolutions, Water Minister Parvesh Verma said on Friday.

These officers will be responsible for addressing concerns raised by both residents and legislators regarding water supply. Verma stressed that the government is proactively tackling the issue and holding frequent review meetings to assess and manage critical water shortages in vulnerable areas.

“Our summer action plan is fully prepared. We hold meetings every two to three days to assess the situation, address complaints and review preparations,” Verma said.

As part of the plan, tube wells are being installed in areas where water quality is satisfactory and groundwater levels are stable. To meet increased demand, the government will deploy additional water tankers and increase their frequency. To further enhance efficiency, each tanker will now have two drivers instead of one. The minister also pointed to past mismanagement in Delhi’s water supply system, holding the previous administration accountable for issues such as haphazard pipeline connections.

“Delhi’s water management system had deteriorated severely. During the previous government, MLAs connected water lines in their respective areas as per their own interests. We have received complaints regarding this,” he added.

To address these inefficiencies, the government is working on pipeline upgrades to minimise leakages. A new distribution system is also being put in place to allocate water based on population density, ensuring a fair and balanced supply across the city.

“In the budget, we have allocated funds to fix leakages in Munak Canal, which carries water through an open and unlined channel. If previous governments had taken timely action, the situation would have been better today,” Verma added.

To improve transparency and accountability in water distribution, GPS tracking has been implemented on tankers. “If a tanker is supposed to make nine trips but only completes seven, payments will be withheld,” he said.

The government is also focusing on long-term improvements, including a comprehensive sewer line upgrade that is expected to serve the city for the next 50 years. “We are working with a positive mindset and have allocated Rs 1 lakh crore for city development and improvements,” Verma said.