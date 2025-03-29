Delhi govt plans to bring in law on cow shelter mismanagement, stray cattle menace

NEW DELHI: The BJP government has proposed to enact a law with penal provisions on the alleged mismanagement of cow shelters and curb stray cattle menace, Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood said on Friday.

Responding to a private member resolution moved by BJP MLA Ashok Goel for setting up more chow shelters, Sood said that the government would bring a bill involving all stakeholders and MLAs to make it foolproof. The resolution was adopted by a voice vote in the Assembly, paving the way for the upcoming legislation.

Sood said that the proposed legislation would include stringent enforcement mechanisms to check exploitation of cows and curb illegal cattle trade.

“We will bring a law for cow protection after due deliberations. We will make sure that there is no misunderstanding between different departments and will study relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS),” Sood said.

On Wednesday, CM Rekha Gupta’s convoy was stopped for 15 minutes on the Haiderpur flyover in northwest Delhi after a group of cattle strayed on the road.