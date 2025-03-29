Spare the Laughs

To do the right thing even when no one’s watching is integrity. But to do the right thing when

everyone’s watching, and regardless of consequences, is courage. For comedian Kunal Kamra, comedy has become almost an act of courage. The 36-year-old comedian, known for his anti-establishment humour and speaking out for free speech, has often courted controversies and yet remained unfazed. His latest gig, ‘Naya Bharat’ performed

at Mumbai’s Habitat Studio, was no exception. The comedian’s jibe at Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde triggered a massive backlash — the notable venue was vandalised by Shiv Sena loyalists, Mumbai police has summoned the comedian and a series of scathing attacks, trolling and life threats have been issued to the comedian. The recent fiasco is a litmus test for political comedy’s future in India. Delhi comedians weigh in on its prospects, and if India today is ready to take a joke.