The Great Indian Languages

The birth of Dakkhini

As the author challenges the traditional notion of languages being formed through sudden chaos, it leads to a different question. How did many Indian languages come into existence? In the second chapter, Mohan tries to answer this question by showcasing the birth of Dakkhini–a language that is spoken in the Deccan region–and is often considered similar to Urdu. It is undeniable that the spread of Dakkhini started taking place after Alauddin Khilji sent his armies to conquer the southern region, and Urdu stepped into the Vindhyas, however, that does not make Dakkhini similar to Urdu. Rather, it is a language that is formed through mixtures. It has Urdu and a lot of calques from Telugu. “The difference between Hyderabadi Dakkhini and northern Urdu is not just about a few words or accent. Instead, it is about the entire underpinning of the system. The difference lies in the operating structure and grammar. If one pays heed to the longer sentences, then they will find that Dakkhini is properly lined up with Telugu and Marathi,” She notes.

The birth of Dakkhini, hence did not result from sudden chaos. Instead, it followed stages of development. When Muhammad Bin Tughluq transferred his capital to Daulatabad, which earlier fell in the Deccan region, many notable scholars and administrators joined him, and a large pool of migrants went and started staying in the Deccan region. They married local women with a different language. So, instead of violent struggles, a language was born structurally.