Delhi High Court seeks Centre’s stance on 24/7 blood donation services

NEW DELHI: The Delhi HC has sought the Central Government’s response on a public interest litigation (PIL) demanding round-the-clock blood donation services without any restrictions.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela has issued a notice to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, directing it to file its reply. The matter is scheduled for hearing on July 9.

The petition, filed by advocate Vishal Arun Mishra, highlights the challenges faced by voluntary blood donors due to the limited operational hours of blood banks, which typically close by 4 or 5 p.m.

The plea said that for instance, the petitioner himself, being an Advocate-on-Record, remains occupied in court proceedings until 5:00 or 5:30 pm. “As a result, he is often unable to donate blood when required due to his professional commitments,” the plea said. Blood donation is a noble act, restrictive donation hours in hospitals hinder voluntary donors from assisting patients in need.