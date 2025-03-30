Muslim reservation no longer binding in Jamia Millia

NEW DELHI: A recent change in Jamia Millia Islamia’s (JMI) PhD admission policy has raised concerns over a perceived weakening of its minority reservation mandate. The amendment, issued via a notification, now allows departments to optionally apply the 50% reservation for Muslim students rather than mandating it. The ordinance has been made public on the university’s website.

This has triggered concerns over the “dilution” of Jamia’s minority quota. The amendment, passed through a notification issued on November 12, 2024, modifies Ordinance 9 (IX) on PhD admissions by changing the language from “shall” to “may.”

The revised ordinance, available on the university’s website, states: “While granting admission to PhD programmes, the Faculty/Department/Centre may pay due attention to JMI’s reservation policy adopted for admissions.” Previously, the policy clearly mandated: “50 percent of the seats shall be reserved for Muslim candidates.”

The amendment was approved by Vice-Chancellor Professor Mazhar Asif on behalf of the Academic Council and the Executive Council, with Registrar Professor Md Mahtab Alam Rizvi signing the notification.