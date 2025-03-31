A cure for thirst

With each passing minute, the crowd grew more agitated. After the water tanker didn’t show up for two days straight, many had set down there pots and buckets at the street corner as early as five in the morning, anticipating its arrival.

Now,under the white midday sun, the empty vessels stood like mute sentinels keeping the place for its owner in the queue as it awaited the tanker. Suddenly, the raging row over rumours that someone had cut the queue was cut short; hundreds of heads turned to look as a deep rumble approached from up the road.

It is difficult to describe how those at the edge of desperation react to a sight of relief; the crowd erupts into action as the water tanker turns the corner, leaping over each other to make sure they take their fill. Even before the tanker crawled to a stop, locals were on its roofs, removing the cover to prompty insert a host of pipes to siphon out water into the vessels crouching underneath.

The afternoon would pass in a whirl; the crowd growing anxious as the flow of water slowed. Those unfortunate enough to find a place at the trailing end of the queue enviously eyed their neighbours as they departed with filled buckets, further deepening the emptiness in their’s.