CM Rekha Gupta unveils series of development projects in Kalkaji

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday inaugurated wall art in Kalkaji, announcing a series of development projects for the area. She revealed plans to develop two parks, install three water ATM plants for slum dwellers and add 150 solar lights to enhance security and promote energy conservation.

Accompanied by South Delhi MP and the local councillor, Gupta reviewed ongoing civic and government projects. She said these initiatives aim to improve infrastructure and enhance the city’s aesthetic appeal. Highlighting the wall art project, developed by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited at a cost of Rs 1 crore, Gupta said it would not only beautify the area but also convey social and cultural messages, promoting cleanliness and awareness.

She added that two parks in Kalkaji will be developed with a Rs 1 crore budget in collaboration with Petronet LNG Limited, providing a green and clean space for residents.

Additionally, three water ATM plants will be installed in slum areas at a cost of Rs 1 crore, sponsored by Indian Oil Corporation Limited, to provide better access to clean drinking water. To improve security and promote renewable energy, 150 solar lights will be installed across Kalkaji in partnership with Indraprastha Gas Limited, with a budget of Rs 30 lakh.

Gupta said these projects reflect the government’s commitment to making Delhi cleaner, safer, and more beautiful.

“Similar initiatives will continue to be introduced to enhance the city’s infrastructure and promote sustainable urban development,” the chief minister said.