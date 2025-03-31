Delhi HC rules against delayed disclosure of arrest grounds

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has ruled that providing an arrestee with the grounds of arrest as part of a remand application filed before the Magistrate does not satisfy legal requirements.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani emphasised that since the grounds for arrest must exist before the act of arrest, there must be a contemporaneous record in the police diary or another official document. He further stated that investigating officers have no valid reason to withhold this information from an arrestee in writing at the time of arrest.

The Court said that this communication must occur simultaneously with the issuance of the arrest memo or be included as part of it. “Serving grounds of arrest via a remand application does not meet legal standards, as such an application is only filed later when the arrestee is presented before the Magistrate,” it said. The Court also clarified that merely being present at a police station does not automatically amount to being under arrest.

The determination of whether a person is under arrest depends on the specific circumstances, including whether and when their liberty was restrained. The ruling came in response to a petition by an accused in a cheating case. His interim bail, initially made absolute by the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM), was later revoked by the sessions court. The accused was alleged to have facilitated the emigration of an Afghan national to Spain using fraudulently obtained Indian documents, including a passport, Aadhaar card, and PAN card, in exchange for payment.