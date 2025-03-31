Farishtey Dilli Ke scheme failed, encouraged corruption: Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has accused the Arvind Kejriwal-led government of using the ‘Farishtey Dilli Ke’ scheme as a cover for corruption, calling it a failed initiative. He claimed that the scheme, introduced in 2017 to provide free emergency treatment to road accident victims, exposed the government’s hollow claims of a world-class healthcare model.

Sachdeva questioned why the scheme was necessary if government hospitals were as efficient as the Kejriwal government claimed since 2015.

He argued that the scheme’s launch indicated either the failure of government hospitals or a deliberate move to funnel accident victims to private hospitals, where inflated bills could enable commission-based corruption. He noted that the scheme, which lasted for around 2,000 days until mid-2023, benefitted only 22,000 people, according to Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj.