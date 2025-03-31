Farishtey Dilli Ke scheme failed, encouraged corruption: Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has accused the Arvind Kejriwal-led government of using the ‘Farishtey Dilli Ke’ scheme as a cover for corruption, calling it a failed initiative. He claimed that the scheme, introduced in 2017 to provide free emergency treatment to road accident victims, exposed the government’s hollow claims of a world-class healthcare model.
Sachdeva questioned why the scheme was necessary if government hospitals were as efficient as the Kejriwal government claimed since 2015.
He argued that the scheme’s launch indicated either the failure of government hospitals or a deliberate move to funnel accident victims to private hospitals, where inflated bills could enable commission-based corruption. He noted that the scheme, which lasted for around 2,000 days until mid-2023, benefitted only 22,000 people, according to Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj.
“This translates to roughly 11 serious accidents daily, with all victims being treated in private hospitals,” Sachdeva said. He alleged this suggested either the non-functionality of government hospitals or collusion between private hospitals and AAP workers to siphon off public funds.
The BJP leader assured that under his party’s administration, road accident victims would receive the best possible medical care at government hospitals, without the need for private intervention.
The Delhi government, in its 2025-26 budget presented by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, allocated Rs 12,893 crore for the health sector, prioritising Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, the establishment of two new medical colleges, and the addition of 16,186 hospital beds.
Introduced in 2017 under then chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, the scheme covered the entire treatment cost of accident victims in private hospitals, encouraging bystanders to assist them without fear of financial burden.