Four arrested in Rs 30 lakh robbery case in Pitampura

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested four men for allegedly robbing a businessman and his servant in Pitampura, recovering Rs 16.94 lakh in cash along with the motorcycle used in the crime. The accused had assaulted the victims before fleeing with Rs 30 lakh, the officials said.

The robbery took place on March 25 when Krishan Gupta was on his way home from his office.

He and his servant were attacked with sticks by the assailants, who forcibly took the cash and escaped. Gupta later filed a complaint, prompting the police to launch an investigation. Accordin to police, a special team was formed to track the culprits, with officers analysing CCTV footage and conducting raids at various locations. Their efforts led to the arrest of four suspects

including Sanchit, Shival, Rustam, and Anil. During probe, the accused confessed to the crime, they said.