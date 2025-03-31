Seven-year-old girl found dead with throat slit at Delhi home

NEW DELHI: A seven-year-old girl was found dead with her throat slit at her home in the Swaroop Nagar area of outer north Delhi, police said on Monday.

Police said the incident came to light on Saturday evening when a patrolling team noticed a crowd gathered outside the house. Upon enquiry, a head constable from the patrolling team found the girl lying unconscious in a pool of blood inside the house.

He immediately alerted the local police station and his seniors.

More teams were rushed to the spot and an investigation was launched, police said.