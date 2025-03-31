Tackling stray cattle issue step to ‘Viksit Dilli’

Last week Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was, it could be said, baptized by fire on what awaits her in resuscitating governance in Delhi. Her convoy was halted for nearly 15 minutes on the Haiderpur flyover, close to her residence, as half a dozen stray cattle blocked the road. Gupta was on the way to the state assembly, where the Budget session is in progress. The CM came out of her vehicle, and checked if the cattle belonged to a government ‘Gaushala’ (cattle shelter) or to private owners. She could proceed only after security personnel ensured that the cattle were safely moved aside. The menace of the stray cattle is one of the several symptoms of an ailing Delhi administration.
Addressing the issue of stray cattle could be Gupta government’s first initiative to make the national Capital, ‘Viksit Dilli’. Beyond traffic disruptions, stray cattle pose significant health hazards too. Delhi has grown on the agricultural holdings of the villages spread across the mega polis. It presents a typical case of urban sprawl encroaching upon rural areas. These villages exist even today in the midst of most modern urban colonies. For example, the CM lives in Shalimar Bagh, which is built on the agriculture holdings of Shalamar village.
The building of urban settlements has led to the loss of foraging lands. The livestock keepers, whose cattle relied on the now lost grazing lands for sustenance are forced to feed on the urban refuse, scavenging on garbage heaps and encroaching on public spaces. Moreover, unable to bear the financial burden of maintaining non-productive animals, cattle owners abandon them.
The government-supported shelters (Gaushalas) have proved unequal to the challenge to provide succour to these unfortunate animals. Consequently, these animals many a times feed on plastic waste strewing out of the garbage bins and dumps, leading to their own health hazards and worsening urban cleanliness.
The presence of cattle near food and vegetable markets and public spaces raises sanitation concerns. Presence of stray bulls, who many a times turn aggressive, have caused fatal injuries to unsuspecting citizens. The most noticeable impact of stray cattle is on traffic, no wonder the Chief Minister’s carcade itself got stalled. The sight of cows and bulls lazily walking or resting on busy roads is all too common, obstructing vehicular movement, causing severe traffic jams, especially during peak hours.
Their unpredictable behaviour leads to accidents, putting both motorists and pedestrians at risk. This issue has been addressed in the past, though failed to have overcome the challenge. Over the years, 11 urban dairy colonies have been created at Kakrola, Goela, Nangli Shakrawati, Jharoda, Bhalswa, Ghazipur, Shahbad Daulatpur, Madanpur Khadar, Ghogha, Gharoli and Masoodpur. Unfortunately issues of poor hygienic conditions, overcrowding, and poor health of the milch animals are rampant in these colonies.
These colonies were developed in the 1970s-80s in what was considered to be the outskirts of Delhi. However, the urban expansion in the past three decades has brought these dairies in the middle of the modern urban colonies leading to the menace of stray capitals. Of these dairies eight are maintained by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and three by the Delhi Development Authority.
The CM having brought the issues to the fore now has a challenge at hand to bring these two bodies, not directly under her control to work towards finding solution. Though the matter has also been meandering through the corridors of the High Court but it’s for the government to act. In the past 10 years of AAP government in the capital, financial and logistical constraints made it difficult to ensure the welfare of captured animals.
Moreover, the lack of coordination between different municipal bodies and stakeholders hampered the effectiveness of enforcement and rehabilitation measures, leading to menace and mayhem on the roads.
For Delhi striving to become ‘Viksit Bharat Ki Viksit Rajdhani’, a global hub of culture and commerce, the sight of stray cattle wandering its streets stands in stark contrast to its goals of modernity. Cleaning the Augean’s Stable of governance left behind by her predecessor, Rekha Gupta would have many such ‘stray’challenges. Her skill would be tested in overcoming them. Addressing such issueswould require collaboration between government authorities, civic bodies, and the public. Her government is blessed that there is a Centre to support it and there is a municipal body waiting to join ranks with it. If Delhi cannot be delivered of its civic woes now, it possibly can never be.
Sidharth Mishra
Author and president, Centre for Reforms, Development & Justice