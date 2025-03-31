Tackling stray cattle issue step to ‘Viksit Dilli’

Last week Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was, it could be said, baptized by fire on what awaits her in resuscitating governance in Delhi. Her convoy was halted for nearly 15 minutes on the Haiderpur flyover, close to her residence, as half a dozen stray cattle blocked the road. Gupta was on the way to the state assembly, where the Budget session is in progress. The CM came out of her vehicle, and checked if the cattle belonged to a government ‘Gaushala’ (cattle shelter) or to private owners. She could proceed only after security personnel ensured that the cattle were safely moved aside. The menace of the stray cattle is one of the several symptoms of an ailing Delhi administration.

Addressing the issue of stray cattle could be Gupta government’s first initiative to make the national Capital, ‘Viksit Dilli’. Beyond traffic disruptions, stray cattle pose significant health hazards too. Delhi has grown on the agricultural holdings of the villages spread across the mega polis. It presents a typical case of urban sprawl encroaching upon rural areas. These villages exist even today in the midst of most modern urban colonies. For example, the CM lives in Shalimar Bagh, which is built on the agriculture holdings of Shalamar village.

The building of urban settlements has led to the loss of foraging lands. The livestock keepers, whose cattle relied on the now lost grazing lands for sustenance are forced to feed on the urban refuse, scavenging on garbage heaps and encroaching on public spaces. Moreover, unable to bear the financial burden of maintaining non-productive animals, cattle owners abandon them.

The government-supported shelters (Gaushalas) have proved unequal to the challenge to provide succour to these unfortunate animals. Consequently, these animals many a times feed on plastic waste strewing out of the garbage bins and dumps, leading to their own health hazards and worsening urban cleanliness.

The presence of cattle near food and vegetable markets and public spaces raises sanitation concerns. Presence of stray bulls, who many a times turn aggressive, have caused fatal injuries to unsuspecting citizens. The most noticeable impact of stray cattle is on traffic, no wonder the Chief Minister’s carcade itself got stalled. The sight of cows and bulls lazily walking or resting on busy roads is all too common, obstructing vehicular movement, causing severe traffic jams, especially during peak hours.