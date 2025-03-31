Two killed as car crashes into tree in Naraina

NEW DELHI: Two people lost their lives and two others were seriously injured when a car crashed into a tree in west Delhi’s Naraina in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The accident took place around 2:45 am and the car was severely damaged due to the impact of the collision, officials said, adding that the exact cause of the crash remains unclear and is currently under investigation.

“All four occupants of the vehicle sustained injuries and were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. Two of them succumbed to their injuries while the other two are undergoing treatment,” an officer said.Those dead have been identified as Lakshit Negi and Yash Verma, both residents of Hari Nagar.

The injured, Yash Gupta and Himanshu, are receiving treatment, police said. It is suspected that the car driver lost control of the vehicle, leading to the crash. However, the exact cause will be known after an investigation has been completed, they said. “We are checking CCTV footage of the incident to ascertain the sequence of events,” the officer added.

In a separate incident, four people sustained minor injuries after a car jumped a traffic signal and collided with a truck from behind on the Mehrauli-Badarpur road in south Delhi, police said. Both accidents are under investigation, with authorities reviewing CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts.