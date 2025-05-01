Dilli Haat fire: Decades of work turns to ashes, shopkeepers mourn losses worth crores

NEW DELHI: "Everything I had worked so hard for 10 years has vanished overnight," said a shopkeeper who lost his shop in the massive fire that broke out at Dilli Haat.

On Wednesday night, a fire broke out in the Dilli Haat INA market, engulfing 30 shops and destroying goods worth several crores.

Thirteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control. No casualties were reported.

"I was saving up for my sister's wedding next year and had planned everything down to the last detail. But after this tragedy, I don't even know will we manage," said Kuldeep Kumar, who used to sell chikankari kurtas at his shop at Dilli Haat INA.

"All my earnings, savings--everything I had worked so hard for 10 years vanished overnight. Now, there's nothing left," Kumar told PTI.

Describing the sequence of events in detail, he said he was sitting inside when he heard people shouting.

There were many tourists around. Everyone rushed out when they saw the fire.

Kumar said that he tried to save what he could but the fire spread rapidly and in just 10 minutes, 25 to 30 shops were gutted. He lost goods worth Rs 80-85 lakh.