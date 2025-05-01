Family fights not enough for abetment to suicide: HC

NEW DELHI: Mere quarrels or disputes within a marriage or family do not amount to the offence of abetment to suicide, the Delhi HC has held. Justice Ravinder Dudeja clarified that for abetment there must be active instigation, conspiracy, or intentional assistance in the act of suicide. “Harassment alone does not suffice for abetment,” the HC has said.

The HC observed that the mental and emotional state of the person involved, such as vulnerability due to depression or psychiatric disorders, plays a crucial role in such cases.

“A person, who is emotionally or mentally vulnerable due to depression and other psychiatric problems, is a big factor to be considered in a case of abetment of suicide. In such cases, higher proof of instigation is required. Every case of suicide does not amount to abetment and therefore the court has to see whether the conduct of the accused was such that a normal person, not merely a hyper sensitive one, would have been driven to suicide,” read the court order dated April 29.