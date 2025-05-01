Gurugram-based Indie artist Aadya Jaswal on debut album Sanctuary

Then there’s Jaswal’s personal favourites and her debut single from 2023 — ‘Aisha’, a dreamy, transportive track she wrote after noticing how raindrops looked like pearls. “Even when it was just a demo on my laptop, I’d play it in college when things got too much — it would bring me back to myself.” Anchored in rain, sky, and childlike memories, it became a reminder of who she is. The melody melds slow, harmonious guitar strums with her soft vocals with lyrics painting vivid images of skies shifting colours, and rain-soaked walks that feel straight out of a memory. “It’s the best example I can give of nature eliciting so much that the only way I can feel it is by writing poetry and turning it into a song.”

‘Aisha’ was born during a downpour at music school. The next time it rained, she picked up her guitar on the balcony, and the song evolved. She saw a girl playing in the rain and realised — that was her too. “It was like watching another version of myself,” she says.

On ‘Hooded Figure’, Jaswal shifts into eerie, urgent territory, evoking a chase through shadows. ‘Pariah’, written at 14, is upbeat but bittersweet — celebrating the freedom that comes from letting go of judgment. The song was born out of a moment of teenage angst. “It came from a place of frustration — of caring too much, of fighting myself for it,” says Jaswal.

The Milestones list

Beyond the album, Jaswal has ticked off dreams she once thought were out of reach — documented under a list in her Notes app titled “Milestones.”. She opened for Grammy-nominated artist Jamison Ross in 2018. “I sang one of my own songs with a full band for the first time.”

She’s also opened for indie names like Tanmaya Bhatnagar, Frizell D’Souza, and Raghav Meattle, with pinch-me moments at venues like The Piano Man. Her most unexpected credit? ‘Perfect Love’ from the Amazon Prime series Made in Heaven. Back in 2017, she and a few classmates had recorded what they thought was a hymn for a documentary. “My friend sent me a screenshot, and I was like — wait, what? I hadn’t even watched Made in Heaven,” she laughs.