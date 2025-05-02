CM Rekha Gupta, PWD minister inspect situation after heavy rains lash Delhi, AAP alleges government failure

NEW DELHI: Delhi witnessed strong winds, dust storms and heavy rains on May 2. CM Rekha Gupta and her cabinet ministers assessed the ground situation after waterlogging occurred in several areas, impacting the commute and posing safety concerns.

Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma was seen taking stock of preparations by various agencies. CM Rekha Gupta visited flood-hit areas, including Majnu ka Tila, where she was seen coordinating with municipal officials directly.

"Today, I inspected the situation of waterlogging in various areas of Delhi, including Majnu ka Tila. I am personally present on the ground with the concerned officials to resolve the problem."

“Clear instructions have been given to all officers to identify waterlogging-affected areas across Delhi and ensure a solution,” Gupta added.

However, the ruling and opposition party leaders are involved in 'blame game'.

PWD Minister Parvesh Verma said, "Till last year, Delhi was facing the tragedy of waterlogging. For years, only advertisements were shown, no work was done on the ground. Our government is working on a mission to make Delhi waterlogging-free."