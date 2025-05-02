CM Rekha Gupta, PWD minister inspect situation after heavy rains lash Delhi, AAP alleges government failure

NEW DELHI: Delhi witnessed strong winds, dust storms and heavy rains on May 2. CM Rekha Gupta and her cabinet ministers assessed the ground situation after waterlogging occurred in several areas, impacting the commute and posing safety concerns.
Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma was seen taking stock of preparations by various agencies. CM Rekha Gupta visited flood-hit areas, including Majnu ka Tila, where she was seen coordinating with municipal officials directly.
"Today, I inspected the situation of waterlogging in various areas of Delhi, including Majnu ka Tila. I am personally present on the ground with the concerned officials to resolve the problem."
“Clear instructions have been given to all officers to identify waterlogging-affected areas across Delhi and ensure a solution,” Gupta added.
However, the ruling and opposition party leaders are involved in 'blame game'.
PWD Minister Parvesh Verma said, "Till last year, Delhi was facing the tragedy of waterlogging. For years, only advertisements were shown, no work was done on the ground. Our government is working on a mission to make Delhi waterlogging-free."
Alleging the BJP government's failure to tackle the crisis-like situation, AAP leaders said, "Under the BJP rule, Delhi roads are filled with water everywhere. Delhi received the first rain of the season last night, but the conditions after that are extremely worrying. In Delhi, from the road leading to the airport to the streets of the neighbourhoods are submerged in water."
"People are having trouble walking on the road, and many people have even died. People are already fed up with the disaster-hit government of the BJP," they added.
The AAP leaders further alleged, "The BJP has ruined Delhi. The BJP's disaster-hit government has left no stone unturned in ruining the country's capital, Delhi. There was a little rain in Delhi last night, and the roads were flooded."
The Chief Minister, however, blamed previous administrations for the city's drainage and infrastructure shortcomings.
“This disease, which we have got from the previous government, will take time to cure,” she said, asserting that her government was determined to reverse the damage.
“Today, the Chief Minister of Delhi herself is passing through roads in which thousands of Delhiites are stuck in traffic jams, and the government is fully prepared to fix these problems on time. Officials are working on the roads,” she said.