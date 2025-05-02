Delhi government hospitals to integrate into unified digital health platform, says Health Minister

NEW DELHI: Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh chaired a review meeting on Thursday with senior officials from the National Informatics Centre (NIC), Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) and the Health Department to discuss the implementation of the Health Management Information System (HMIS) and a Centralised Healthcare Control Room.

“We are working towards a single digital health platform where real-time data from all hospitals—from Primary Health Centres to Super Speciality Hospitals—can be viewed through one unified dashboard. This will allow administrators to monitor bed availability, medicine stocks, diagnostics, and medical trends across Delhi in real time,” he said after the meeting.

“Delhi’s healthcare future lies in smart, connected, and citizen-centric systems. Our vision is to eliminate inefficiencies, empower doctors, and provide patients with seamless access to care,” he added.

Singh said that the HMIS, proposed for implementation across all Delhi Government hospitals, will include modules for patient registration, appointments, billing, laboratory and radiology diagnostics, operation theatre and ward management, and more. It will be fully integrated with the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), enabling consent-based, interoperable digital health records, Ayushman Bharat Health Account ID integration, and patient-friendly mobile applications.

Meanwhile, the proposed Centralised Healthcare Control Room will serve as the nerve centre for monitoring healthcare delivery, ensuring preparedness, and generating actionable insights for effective health governance. It will feature a robust dashboard that provides administrators with critical data analytics and reports, including real-time information on bed availability, resource usage, and the number of diagnostic tests conducted. As per the proposed roll-out, the HMIS will bring a host of digital innovations aimed at streamlining healthcare delivery and enhancing patient experience.