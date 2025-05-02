Delhi Medical Council faces financial crisis as registrar post remains vacant

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Medical Council (DMC) is facing a severe administrative and financial crisis, primarily due to the vacancy in the post of registrar.

The situation has led to a complete standstill in statutory and operational functions, with pending financial obligations exceeding Rs 2.5 crore.

According to the draft minutes of a council meeting held on Tuesday, the DMC acknowledged that it is undergoing “critical administrative and financial paralysis.” The absence of an authorised signatory has reportedly hampered the execution of essential duties and disbursement of payments.

The Council is grappling with a mounting list of unpaid dues. A Goods and Services Tax (GST) challan of Rs 30 lakh remains pending, alongside monthly rent of `17 lakh to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). A three-month advance, due from April 1, 2025, is yet to be cleared, with DMRC threatening to levy an interest of 24% per annum on the delay.

Additionally, DMRC has raised a separate demand of `72 lakh in interest for overdue rent spanning November 2019 to July 2021. There are further concerns over a `55 lakh GST appeal filing fee, which is yet to be paid.

Employee salaries for March—amounting to Rs 15 lakh—have not been disbursed, and payments related to TDS, income tax, and provident fund contributions are also overdue. The Council is also yet to pay Rs15 lakh towards an LIC policy covering leave encashment and gratuity. Its digital infrastructure is at risk, with internet lease line charges due by April 28, 2025, threatening to disrupt online operations if unpaid. Other outstanding expenses include Rs 23 lakh payable to a vendor, Rs 7 lakh for annual maintenance contract (AMC) renewal, and `28.8 lakh in pending development costs.

The root of the crisis lies in the vacant Registrar position, unfilled since Feb after the removal of Dr Girish Tyagi over controversy surrounding his appointment. Since then, internal disagreements have delayed the appointment of a successor.

Sources within the DMC, requesting anonymity, said that although the Council initially shortlisted four candidates, only one name—Dr Vijay Dhankar—was forwarded to the Delhi government in March, contrary to the government’s request for a panel. “There is lobbying to ensure a specific individual is appointed. The government clearly asked for options. Instead, a single name was sent which shows vested interests of a few,” said one member.