Heritage in ashes: Fire at Dilli Haat destroys handicrafts, art and over 30 shops in minutes

NEW DELHI: In a devastating fire that broke out at Dilli Haat on Wednesday evening, over 30 shops were reduced to ashes within minutes, destroying decades of artisans’ work and heritage crafts from across India.

The blaze, which started around 8:45 pm, engulfed a major section of the popular handicraft marketplace located in South Delhi.

According to police, a PCR call was received soon after the fire erupted.

Fire tenders reached the site and managed to bring the fire under control, but not before extensive damage had been done. “What we saved in 20 years was gone in just 22 minutes,” said Haqeem Sajid, a shawl seller whose shop of Kashmiri Pashmina shawls was completely gutted.

Sajid, who has run his shop for 25 years, said the fire was so intense that even brass glasses melted in the heat.

“We have lost stock worth over Rs 50 lakh. There were seven Kashmiri shops – one for papier-mâché and six for shawls. Expensive handmade Pashmina shawls starting from Rs 10,000 were all destroyed,” he said. Sajid’s nephew, Shuja Abbas, added that the shop’s entire inventory—painstakingly sourced from Kashmir—was reduced to cinders.

“We froze in the first moment. In the next, the fire had engulfed our shop. We just ran to save our lives,” he recalled.

Shopkeepers have expressed frustration over the lack of fire safety measures. Several claimed that fire extinguishers were either expired or malfunctioning. “Those who used the extinguishers said they may have made the fire worse,” said Aqeeb Maqbool, another shawl seller. His family has been in the trade for 80 years, and he estimates losses of over `1 crore. Maqbool said around 150 artisans from the Kashmir Valley, whose livelihoods depend on their shawl-making craft, will be directly affected.

