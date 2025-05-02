Property dealer nabbed after 25-km CCTV trail in Bhikaji Cama hit-and-run

NEW DELHI: A 55-year-old property dealer was arrested for his involvement in a hit-and-run incident that claimed the life of a pedestrian near Bhikaji Cama Place, police said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Rajesh Mehta, a resident of Paschim Vihar, had allegedly fled after hitting a pedestrian around 10 pm on April 26 near the Hyatt Regency.

“A PCR call reported an unidentified man lying injured on Ring Road opposite the hotel. The victim was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he was declared brought dead,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Surendra Choudhary. The deceased was later identified as Mulu (34), a native of Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh, based on an Aadhaar card found at the scene.

The initial investigation was hampered due to heavy traffic and limited CCTV coverage.

Police then extended their surveillance sweep across a 25-km stretch from Dhaula Kuan to AIIMS, checking over 20 vehicles. A breakthrough came when a driver reported seeing a white car strike a pedestrian. Police subsequently examined all white vehicles passing through the area,” said the DCP. One vehicle, with registration ending in ‘232’, was flagged due to a fresh dent on the driver’s side. CCTV footage traced the car through Africa Avenue and Aurobindo Road, eventually leading to Shiv Vihar Colony in Paschim Vihar.

Local inquiries confirmed the vehicle belonged to Mehta. Upon being questioned, he confessed to the collision and admitted fleeing the scene. Mehta was arrested, police said.