Traders urge Centre to rename Shahjahanabad as Indraprastha amid Delhi name-change push

NEW DELHI: In the wake of multiple name change proposals in Delhi following the BJP’s return to power in the 2025 elections, another suggestion has emerged from the Chandni Chowk Traders Welfare Association. Sanjay Bhargava, the association’s president, has written to Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, ML Khattar, urging the renaming of Shahjahanabad to Indraprastha.

This proposal is part of a broader trend in the city, with areas like Najafgarh, Mohammadpur, and Mustafabad being considered for name changes. Bhargava shared his meeting with Khattar on social media, stating, “I have requested renaming Shahjahanabad as Indraprastha and suggested revitalising the Walled City to restore its glory and decongest the area.” Shahjahanabad, established in 1638 by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan, is now popularly known as Old Delhi.

Bhargava’s suggestion draws from Hindu mythology, where Indraprastha was the capital of the Pandavas in the Mahabharata. While the historical connection between ancient Indraprastha and modern Delhi remains debated, Bhargava believes the name change would honour the region’s heritage.

“It’s clear that the region has a rich and storied history,” he said. However, historian Swapna Liddle, author of Shahjahanabad: Mapping a Mughal City, raised concerns about the proposal’s relevance.

“Old Delhi is not officially called Shahjahanabad and the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Project is the only body using that name,” she pointed out.