Delhi CM flags off 400 e-buses, vows full electrification of public transport by 2026

DEVI buses feature CCTV, live tracking, panic buttons, and motorised ramps, serving areas previously inaccessible to standard buses.
CM Rekha Gupta launched fleet of electric buses as part of DEVI service
NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday inaugurated 400 new electric buses under the Delhi Electric Vehicle Initiative (DEVI). Speaking at the launch, Gupta hailed the efforts of the “triple-engine government”, saying an additional 2,080 electric buses will be added by the end of this year.

“Nearly 45% of Delhi’s pollution is caused by vehicles. We are working towards 100% electric public transport system by next year,” Gupta said, adding that the government is working on an Electric Vehicle policy to strengthen capital transport.

The DEVI buses, equipped with CCTV cameras, live tracking, panic buttons, and motorised ramps for passengers with disability, are designed to serve areas that were previously inaccessible to standard 12-metre buses, a statement said. The buses also feature retractable steps at a low height of 40 cm to ease boarding and alighting.

Gupta said, “We are investing heavily in supporting infrastructure, including charging stations, depots, and service centres” with Rs 9,000 crore allocated for expansion of the transport department.

