Delhi Fire Services to undergo major revamp under tripartite deal with Centre, NCGG

NEW DELHI: Lt Governor (L-G) VK Saxena has approved a proposal from the Home Department for a tripartite agreement between the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), the Directorate General of Fire Services, Home Guard & Civil Defence, Govt of India, and the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) for comprehensive audit and revamp of the Delhi Fire Services.

The Home Department of Delhi government had proposed a plan to thoroughly reorient the DFS to ensure enhanced public safety and improved service delivery.

Initial discussions on this initiative were held with the Director General (DG) of NCGG followed by talks with the DG of the central fire services. In this regard, the DG of Fire Services, GoI has shown strong interest in collaborating with the DFS in conducting a comprehensive evaluation of its current operations and recommend improvements in operational, financial, institutional, and legislative dimensions.

The revamping exercise will be carried out in coordination with the Directorate General of Fire Services, GoI, and the NCGG through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The primary aims of the initiative are to enhance the fire department’s response time and efficiency in addressing emergencies and related services.

Additionally, the plan includes modernising the department’s infrastructure and equipment, ensuring that fire-fighters are equipped with the necessary tools and resources to perform their duties effectively. Regular training and capacity-building programmes will also be implemented for fire-fighters and other personnel, aimed at enhancing their skills and knowledge to better serve the community.

The NCGG will focus on implementing good governance practices within the department, ensuring transparency, accountability, and responsiveness. Further, the NCGG will work on re-engineering departmental processes to improve efficiency and citizen-centric approach, while also providing capacity-building programmes for fir personnel.

On the other hand, the Directorate General of Fire Services will prioritise adoption of national standards and best practices in fire safety and prevention, ensuring alignment with national policies and guidelines. They will also provide training and capacity-building focussing on latest techniques and technologies in fire safety, as well as share resources and expertise with the DFS.