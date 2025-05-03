DU syllabus row: Panel chair seeks to drop lessons on Kashmir, Israel-Palestine, dating apps, minority stress

NEW DELHI: Delhi University’s Psychology syllabus came under scrutiny during the standing committee meeting of the varsity’s academic affairs on Friday, after the chair professor proposed removing chapters on Israel-Palestine conflict, Kashmir, dating apps, and minority stress.

Raising concerns over the syllabus content, the chair professor pointed out that Unit 4, which covers “Conflict and Conflict Resolution”, addresses the Israel-Palestine conflict and the Kashmir issue.

The chair stated that the Kashmir issue stands resolved, and there was no point in teaching the Israel-Palestine conflict. It should be replaced with the Mahabharata and Bhagavad Gita to understand the psychology of peace better.

He also insisted on removing dating apps as a topic. This was met with resistance by the HoD who cited the importance of understanding the psychology of social media, particularly in light of recent tragic incidents, such as suicides.

However, the chair remained resolute, saying, “We need not teach about dating apps to young people. Our Indian family system and system of arranged marriages and low divorce rates are excellent in itself. We need not imbibe everything from the West.”

Additionally, the chair requested the removal of the Minority Stress Theory, which is a crucial area of study in psychology, particularly in understanding the experiences of marginalised groups.

Dr Monami Sinha, a Member of the Academic Council and standing committee on academic affairs, said, “The topics under scrutiny are significant, especially in the context of society where issues such as caste discrimination, misogyny, and psychology of marginalised groups remain relevant.”

What Chair proposes