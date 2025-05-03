Old troubles resurface as rain lashes Delhi

NEW DELHI: The heavy rain and squally winds that swept through the Capital on Friday morning acted as an early monsoon stress test for the Delhi government and civic agencies, and familiar cracks in preparedness quickly surfaced. Despite claims of pre-monsoon planning, major parts of the city faced widespread waterlogging, particularly in areas that have historically struggled with drainage.

Trouble spots such as Minto Road, Lajpat Nagar, ITO, Dhaula Kuan and New Friends Colony were once again inundated, bringing traffic to a crawl and sparking frustration among commuters.

Shweta Sharma, a resident of Krishna Market in Lajpat Nagar, said that the roads in her locality were inundated with water for over three hours after the rains. “It is the same story year after year. Why were the drains not cleared beforehand? Commuting to the office was almost impossible as I was unable to drive my car or reach the nearest metro station.” Key underpasses, including those at Dwarka, Kishanganj, Minto Road, Azadpur, Bhairon Marg, and Jwalaheri, were flooded and largely avoided by motorists.