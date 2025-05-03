Stormy start to May: 74 kmph winds hit city, mercury below normal

NEW DELHI: Delhi came under the grip of turbulent weather on Friday, with strong surface winds, cloudy skies and intermittent rainfall continuing through the day. The city was hit by intense rains and gusts reaching up to 74 kilometres per hour. The capital also saw a significant dip in temperatures, offering relief from the early summer heat.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 29.1°c on Friday, more than 10 degrees below normal, while the minimum dropped to 18.5°c, nearly 6 degrees below average. The Safdarjung observatory noted 77 mm of rain in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am, with light showers continuing into the afternoon.

Cloud cover and occasional drizzles are expected to persist through the weekend. The IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies with very light to light rain and thunderstorms accompanied by strong surface winds (20–30 kmph, gusting to 40 kmph) across Delhi-NCR till at least May 6. Maximum temperatures are expected to range between 30°c and 36°c in the coming days, gradually rising as the weather stabilises. Meanwhile, rainfall distribution varied across the capital.

Lodhi Road and Safdarjung recorded significant rain, while Palam and Najafgarh received negligible amounts. High humidity levels prevailed, peaking at 100%.

