Delhi court frames charges against BJP’s Chandolia

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Saturday framed charges against BJP MP Yogender Chandolia in a criminal case related to the alleged assault of a public servant.

The case dates back to 2020, when an FIR was registered at Prasad Nagar police station.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal of the Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday framed charges under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from duty), and 356 of the Indian Penal Code(IPC).

However, Chandolia was discharged under section 186 of the IPC, which pertains to obstruction of a public servant.

Chandolia appeared in person before the court. He was represented by advocate Hari Om Gupta, along with advocates Sukrit and Anany. The matter is now listed for prosecution evidence on May 22.

According to the FIR, Chandolia was accused of obstructing Head Constable Rajkumar from performing his duty, using criminal force against him, and snatching his mobile phone.

Advocate Hari Om Gupta, told the reports that the charges do not stand as there is no witness, no medical record (MLC), and no recovery of the phone.

“We have already filed a petition to quash the FIR, which is listed for hearing on May 19,” he said.