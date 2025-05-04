Delhi HC allows JEE candidate to register for advanced exam

NEW DELHI: The Delhi HC has issued notices to the National Testing Agency (NTA), Union Government, and JEE (Advanced) authorities over alleged discrepancies in the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2025. The action follows a petition filed by candidate Shashank Shekhar Pandey, who claimed errors in his response sheet for Session 2 of the exam.

Justice Vikas Mahajan has sought responses from the involved parties and scheduled the next hearing for May 19. In the meantime, the court granted interim relief to the petitioner, directing the authorities to process his application for the JEE (Advanced) exam without delay.

Pandey’s plea stated that while submitting his answer sheet, an on-screen message confirmed he attempted 46 questions, leaving 29 unattempted. However, the downloaded response sheet later showed the opposite — only 29 questions attempted. His lawyer argued that this reversal could severely impact his future prospects, particularly his eligibility for JEE (Advanced).

Recognising the urgency, with the registration deadline for JEE on May 2, the court directed the authorities to register and process his application. However, it ordered that his result remain confidential and be submitted in a sealed envelope.

The court clarified that this relief would not confer any undue advantage and remains subject to the final outcome of the case. It further instructed the NTA to submit a counter-affidavit and produce logs related to Pandey’s response sheet. The matter is set to be re-notified on May 19.