Delhi police bust illegal Bangladeshi immigration racket, arrest 12

NEW DELHI: In a major crackdown, Delhi Police have arrested the kingpin of a human trafficking racket, six Bangladeshi nationals and five Indian agents for allegedly forging Indian identity documents and providing shelter and jobs to illegal immigrants , police said on Saturday. Acting on intelligence, the police uncovered links from Delhi to Chennai, leading to the arrest of 33 more Bangladeshi nationals in Tamil Nadu, a police official added.

Raids led to the recovery of 11 fake Aadhaar cards, forged certificates, Bangladeshi IDs, scanners, computer hardware, and Rs 20,000 in cash. According to DCP (Southeast) R K Singh, the probe began in March 2025 with the arrest of Aslam alias Masoom from Taimoor Nagar, Delhi.

He had crossed into India via Meghalaya and possessed both Bangladeshi and forged Indian documents.

“Further interrogations led to the arrest of gang leader Chand Miya, who had been trafficking people across the India-Bangladesh border for over a decade, charging Rs 20,000–25,000 per person.

Despite being illiterate, he ran a complex smuggling network. The 5 Indian agents, who ran cyber cafes, helped the migrants obtain Aadhaar cards and settle in cities like Delhi and Chennai,” the DCP said.