Haryana all-party meet asks Punjab to release water from Bhakra dam unconditionally

CHANDIGARH: Amid the ongoing water dispute between Haryana and Punjab, an all-party meeting convened by the Haryana government criticised Punjab’s refusal to release water from Bhakra dam, calling it “unconstitutional, illegal, inhuman, and inappropriate.” The meeting urged the AAP-led Punjab government to release water unconditionally.

This came a day after a similar all-party meeting in Punjab supported its government’s decision to withhold water from BJP-ruled Haryana.

Haryana CM Nayab Singh chaired the meeting attended by Water Resources Minister Shruti Choudhry, Energy Minister Anil Vij, Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana, BJP state chief Mohan Lal Badoli, former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Congress state chief Udai Bhan, Dushyant Chautala (JJP), Rampal Majra (INLD), and Sushil Gupta (AAP).

Saini slammed Punjab for blocking Haryana’s drinking water supply and not building the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal.

He said Punjab’s move undermines federal values and added, “Even in low water years like 2016–2019, Haryana got its share. The current level is higher, yet Haryana is denied water.”

He added that Haryana’s allocated share is 12.55 MAF but receives only 10.67 MAF, while Punjab is using 17.15 MAF against its allocation of 14.67 MAF.

A resolution was passed urging Punjab to implement BBMB’s technical committee’s decisions dated April 23 and April 30. Saini noted that Punjab’s actions appear politically motivated, possibly in response to Delhi election results. He said all options, including approaching the Centre or holding a special Assembly session, are open.

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and AAP’s Sushil Gupta echoed support, calling for unity and a meeting with the Prime Minister to resolve the crisis.