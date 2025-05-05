65-year-old man arrested for double murder

NEW DELHI: A 65-year-old man was arrested for killing two people and injuring another following a quarrel over a parking incident in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar area, police said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Nand Kishore, a resident of Sikar in Rajasthan. He was previously involved in four cases, including attempt to murder, violations under the Arms Act, and theft, all registered at Subzi Mandi police station.

“On April 21, around 10:50 pm, a vagabond named Abid arrived at BJRM Hospital with two injured persons, who were declared brought dead.

Based on Abid’s statement, a case was registered at Adarsh Nagar police station and an investigation was initiated,” a senior police officer said.

“During the investigation, police reviewed CCTV footage, where an elderly man was seen. He was later identified, and his whereabouts were traced. A raid was conducted, and Kishore was arrested,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said.