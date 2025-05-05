AIIMS says no link with abusive X user claiming to be resident doctor

NEW DELHI: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi on Sunday issued a formal clarification disassociating itself from an X (formerly Twitter) user identified as Dr Namit Singh, who has come under public scrutiny for posting abusive and sexually charged remarks targeting journalists and public figures in the wake of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.
“It has come to our notice that someone named Dr Namit Singh has been misrepresenting himself as someone associated with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.
We would like to state very clearly. Dr Namit Singh has no connection whatsoever with AIIMS, New Delhi,” a statement issued by the institute read.
The user, with his now-disabled handle @Scalpel_Soul, directed offensive comments at journalist Sakshi Joshi and folk singer Neha Singh Rathore after they shared posts critical of the current socio-religious situation in the country developed in the aftermath of the terror incident.
The derogatory remarks sparked widespread condemnation across social media, with numerous users — including several medical professionals — tagging AIIMS Delhi and demanding the institute address the alleged association.
Amid mounting pressure, the user attempted to defend his credibility by circulating what he claimed was an official letter from AIIMS, signed by the institute’s Director Dr M Srinivas. The document purportedly identified him as a resident doctor in the radiology department. However, AIIMS has categorically denied the authenticity of the letter, labelling it as forged and stating that the individual has no affiliation with the institute.
“Any letter or document that he circulated in the name of the Director’s Office of AIIMS, New Delhi, is completely fake and unauthorised. His statement and comments made via Twitter and other social media platforms are entirely his own, and AIIMS, does not endorse any of his views or positions. The public and media houses are advised to be careful and to confirm the said claims of association with AIIMS, New Delhi, on official lines,” the institute clarified. Officials at AIIMS confirmed that the institute will be lodging a police complaint against the individual for misrepresentation and forgery.