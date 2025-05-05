AIIMS says no link with abusive X user claiming to be resident doctor

NEW DELHI: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi on Sunday issued a formal clarification disassociating itself from an X (formerly Twitter) user identified as Dr Namit Singh, who has come under public scrutiny for posting abusive and sexually charged remarks targeting journalists and public figures in the wake of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

“It has come to our notice that someone named Dr Namit Singh has been misrepresenting himself as someone associated with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

We would like to state very clearly. Dr Namit Singh has no connection whatsoever with AIIMS, New Delhi,” a statement issued by the institute read.

The user, with his now-disabled handle @Scalpel_Soul, directed offensive comments at journalist Sakshi Joshi and folk singer Neha Singh Rathore after they shared posts critical of the current socio-religious situation in the country developed in the aftermath of the terror incident.