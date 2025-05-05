Facial authentication tested at NEET centres in Delhi as UIDAI conducts proof of concept for student verification

NEW DELHI: An additional identification layer using facial authentication was successfully tested by UIDAI at nearly a dozen centres in New Delhi during Sunday’s NEET-UG exam, marking a proof of concept on enhanced student verification.

A government source said the facial authentication checks were conducted at several centres across New Delhi, including Janakpuri, Rohini, Mayur Vihar, Preet Vihar, and R K Puram.

An official release stated, “This initiative was carried out in collaboration with the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and the National Testing Agency (NTA), marking a significant step towards enhancing exam security and candidate verification processes using advanced biometric technology.”

The Proof of Concept (PoC) aimed to evaluate the feasibility and effectiveness of Aadhaar-based face authentication as a method of verifying candidates' identities.

During the PoC, Aadhaar Face Authentication technology was deployed at select NEET centres in Delhi, and was integrated seamlessly with NIC’s digital infrastructure and NTA’s examination protocols.

The face authentication was performed in real-time, using Aadhaar’s biometric database, making the process contactless and more streamlined. The results of the PoC showed a very high level of accuracy and efficiency in candidate verification.