NDMC launches cleanliness drive, one-hour labour daily

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is set to launch a mega cleanliness drive titled ‘Shramdan’ from Monday. The initiative will see all NDMC employees across 14 sanitation circles dedicate one hour daily, from 8 to 9 am, to cleaning duties, in a first-of-its-kind civic effort by the municipal body.
NDMC Chairman Keshav Chandra described the initiative as a “citywide transformation effort,” urging every employee and citizen to contribute to the campaign. “With every employee giving just one hour a day and nodal officers coordinating effectively, the change will be visible, impactful, and lasting,” he said. To ensure smooth execution and accountability, NDMC has appointed 14 Heads of Departments as nodal officers, each overseeing one sanitation circle. These officers will coordinate field activities, supervise staff deployment, and ensure daily reporting and compliance.
As part of its resource mobilisation plan, NDMC has arranged 1,400 brooms, 600 kg of garbage bags, 5,000 gloves, caps, and ID badges each, along with 200 banners and placards for visibility and awareness.
The scope of the campaign covers cleaning of parks, schools, government buildings, underpasses, and places of worship; pruning trees; repainting public infrastructure; and repairing footpaths. It will also include cleaning of stormwater drains and removal of debris and garbage.
A zero-tolerance policy will be in place for violations during the drive. NDMC will take strict action against unauthorised vendors, lack of waste bins, use of single-use plastic, non-segregated waste disposal, and illegal hoardings. Enforcement will be backed by CCTV surveillance and ground-level inspections, with fines and FIRs for violators.
Public engagement will be a key part of the campaign, with NDMC encouraging residents, Resident Welfare Associations, Market Trader Associations, students, and community leaders to join the movement. The campaign will also include awareness drives and educational activities focused on civic responsibility and waste segregation.