NDMC launches cleanliness drive, one-hour labour daily

As part of its resource mobilisation plan, NDMC has arranged 1,400 brooms, 600 kg of garbage bags, 5,000 gloves, caps, and ID badges each, along with 200 banners and placards for visibility and awareness.

The scope of the campaign covers cleaning of parks, schools, government buildings, underpasses, and places of worship; pruning trees; repainting public infrastructure; and repairing footpaths. It will also include cleaning of stormwater drains and removal of debris and garbage.

A zero-tolerance policy will be in place for violations during the drive. NDMC will take strict action against unauthorised vendors, lack of waste bins, use of single-use plastic, non-segregated waste disposal, and illegal hoardings. Enforcement will be backed by CCTV surveillance and ground-level inspections, with fines and FIRs for violators.

Public engagement will be a key part of the campaign, with NDMC encouraging residents, Resident Welfare Associations, Market Trader Associations, students, and community leaders to join the movement. The campaign will also include awareness drives and educational activities focused on civic responsibility and waste segregation.