Sanskrit plays crucial role in cultural revival and nation’s progress: Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: The Modi government is giving new life to the ancient languages of the country by connecting them with modern technology and lifestyle,” said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, speaking at the closing ceremony of the 1008 “Sanskrit Sambhashan Shivirs.”

Shah asserted that there is no opposition to any language in India, emphasising that no one can be separated from their mother tongue. He highlighted that Sanskrit is the mother of nearly all Indian languages, and its promotion is not only a cultural imperative but also vital to the overall development of the nation.

“As the mother of most Indian languages, the promotion of Sanskrit is not merely about reviving an ancient language, but also about advancing the nation’s comprehensive progress,” he said, adding that as Sanskrit gains strength and richness, it will consequently uplift and empower every regional language and dialect across the country. “While there is no opposition to any language, no one can be distanced from their mother tongue, and Sanskrit is the mother of nearly all Indian languages,” he remarked.

Describing Sanskrit as one of the most structured and ancient languages of the world, Shah said that its unmatched grammatical framework makes it a unique language. He stated that the Modi government is continuously taking steps to empower Sanskrit as well as all Indian languages.