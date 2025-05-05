Sanskrit plays crucial role in cultural revival and nation’s progress: Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: The Modi government is giving new life to the ancient languages of the country by connecting them with modern technology and lifestyle,” said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, speaking at the closing ceremony of the 1008 “Sanskrit Sambhashan Shivirs.”
Shah asserted that there is no opposition to any language in India, emphasising that no one can be separated from their mother tongue. He highlighted that Sanskrit is the mother of nearly all Indian languages, and its promotion is not only a cultural imperative but also vital to the overall development of the nation.
“As the mother of most Indian languages, the promotion of Sanskrit is not merely about reviving an ancient language, but also about advancing the nation’s comprehensive progress,” he said, adding that as Sanskrit gains strength and richness, it will consequently uplift and empower every regional language and dialect across the country. “While there is no opposition to any language, no one can be distanced from their mother tongue, and Sanskrit is the mother of nearly all Indian languages,” he remarked.
Describing Sanskrit as one of the most structured and ancient languages of the world, Shah said that its unmatched grammatical framework makes it a unique language. He stated that the Modi government is continuously taking steps to empower Sanskrit as well as all Indian languages.
“From grammar to music, yoga to space science, mathematics to environmental conservation—everything is available in Sanskrit,” he said.
Citing references, Shah pointed out that the decline of Sanskrit began even prior to colonial times and that its revival demands sustained effort and time. “But now, the government, the public, and the collective consciousness of the nation are all strongly committed to the promotion and renaissance of Sanskrit,” he reaffirmed. He also remarked that Sanskrit has been recognised by numerous renowned global scholars as the most scientific language in existence. Urging a forward-thinking mindset, Shah said the focus should no longer be on the reasons behind the decline of Sanskrit, but rather on revitalising and propagating it. “Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the government has launched various initiatives to promote Sanskrit,” he said. As part of this effort, he referenced the implementation of 18 projects under the ‘Ashtadashi’ scheme.
The central government, he noted, has extended financial support towards the publication, large-scale procurement, and reprinting of rare Sanskrit texts. He also said that the honorarium for eminent Sanskrit scholars has been increased.