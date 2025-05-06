AAP’s LoP appointment triggers unrest

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is facing internal unrest in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) following the appointment of Ankush Narang as Leader of Opposition (LoP).

Sources suggested that a group of more than a dozen AAP councillors may switch allegiance to Congress, with many having expected six-time councillor Mukesh Goel to be appointed to the position.

The crisis comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the mayoral elections on April 25, following AAP’s boycott of the elections. As per convention, AAP was required to nominate a councillor for the LoP post, and Goel’s name had reportedly been the frontrunner. However, the appointment of Narang has sparked discontent among AAP’s ranks.

Sources revealed that several councillors, dissatisfied with Narang’s elevation, have conveyed their displeasure to party leadership. This discontent led to a secret meeting, where they discussed their next course of action, with some reportedly considering joining Congress.

Mukesh Goel, who left Congress to join AAP prior to the 2022 MCD elections, had previously served as the Leader of House (LoH) during the tenure of mayors Shelly Oberoi and Mahesh Kichi. Goel had come under fire during a special MCD session for approving a cut motion that increased the expenses for the LoP’s office by Rs 3 lakh.

This move, according to BJP, was indicative of Goel’s ambition for the LoP post, signaling the AAP’s internal power struggle. Meanwhile, AAP Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh has expressed concerns that the BJP may gain further support from councillors of other parties.

Singh noted that AAP’s decision to abstain from the mayoral elections was aimed at preventing cross-voting in favour of BJP candidates, but now the party may face a setback as more councillors publicly support a leadership change in the civic body.

It is important to note that AAP’s victory in the 2022 MCD elections ended 15 years of BJP rule. Despite having two mayors between February 2023 and May 2025, AAP chose not to field candidates for mayor or deputy mayor this time.

The Congress, though holding just 8 councillors, put forth its candidates but lost to the BJP. The evolving situation could have significant ramifications for AAP’s unity and future strategies in the MCD.