Airport unveils nation’s first 360° virtual navigation map

NEW DELHI: The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Monday launched India’s first-ever 360° Virtual Navigation Map at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The state-of-the-art digital initiative aims to streamline passenger movement, especially for domestic and international transfer passengers, at one of the world’s busiest airports.

The map uses real images of the terminal to offer an immersive, intuitive experience, helping passengers easily locate facilities such as transfer desks, boarding gates, and baggage belts.

It provides step-by-step directions directly to passengers’ mobile devices, reducing travel stress and improving efficiency, DIAL said. Access is enabled via QR codes placed throughout Terminal 3. Passengers can scan the code to open the guide on their phones and navigate the terminal independently.

“The 360° map enhances user experience and sets a benchmark for digital airport services,” DIAL said. CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar added that the tool caters to all travelers, including first-time flyers.