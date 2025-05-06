Delhi Airport reopens runway 28/10 after upgrades to improve flight operations

NEW DELHI: Ending a long stretch of flight delays and diversions that had been troubling travellers for weeks, the Delhi Airport reopened its runway 28/10 on Tuesday for operations, which was shut down last month for maintenance and upgradation works.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) cleared the runway for operations on Monday after a thorough inspection, according to officials.

However, the runway will be closed again from mid-June to mid-September following the peak tourist season, when wind direction is also expected to shift.

“As per the approved plan with all stakeholders, Delhi airport handed over RW 28/10 to ATC at 8:01 am today for operation till mid June. This addition will further aid in streamlining operations and smoother arrivals and departures for passengers in the unseasonal varying wind conditions that are continuing,” Delhi airport said in a post on X.