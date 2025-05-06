Delhi Commission for Women to be reconstituted soon, says CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: The Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said that the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), which has been inactive for some time, will be revived soon.
Addressing a gathering at Rashtriya Mahila Aapke Ghar Jan Sunwai, CM Gupta said that women in distress look to the government for support, and currently, nearly 1,500 such cases are pending.
Her comments about a planned turnaround of the DCW came against the backdrop of the women’s panel slipping into a state of decay due to alleged irregularities in contract appointments by the previous AAP government.
AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal resigned as the panel’s chief after she was nominated to the Rajya Sabha. The Commission, with an annual budget of around Rs 25 crore, has also faced a funding crunch for months. Last year, the Women and Child Development of the Delhi government ordered the discontinuation of services of 223 contract workers in the DCW.
The decision was based on the findings of a panel alleging irregularities in the appointment of contractual staff.
At the event, organised by the National Women Commission, she also shared a recent complaint received during the public hearing at her residence, where a parent reported that some boys had been harassing their daughters despite a formal complaint being lodged.
Earlier, in a post on Monday on her social media handle on X, the CM wrote, “In a spirit of service in every work, thinking of public interest in every decision. Solving every problem of the public is our duty as well as our top priority. Imbibing this sentiment, today, on the occasion of the public hearing, I listened to the problems of citizens, understood them and gave instructions to officials for their immediate solution.”