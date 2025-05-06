Delhi Commission for Women to be reconstituted soon, says CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: The Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said that the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), which has been inactive for some time, will be revived soon.

Addressing a gathering at Rashtriya Mahila Aapke Ghar Jan Sunwai, CM Gupta said that women in distress look to the government for support, and currently, nearly 1,500 such cases are pending.

Her comments about a planned turnaround of the DCW came against the backdrop of the women’s panel slipping into a state of decay due to alleged irregularities in contract appointments by the previous AAP government.

AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal resigned as the panel’s chief after she was nominated to the Rajya Sabha. The Commission, with an annual budget of around Rs 25 crore, has also faced a funding crunch for months. Last year, the Women and Child Development of the Delhi government ordered the discontinuation of services of 223 contract workers in the DCW.