E-buses linked with Namo Bharat stations

NEW DELHI: To enhance last-mile connectivity and provide smoother travel for Namo Bharat commuters, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has collaborated with the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) to integrate air-conditioned electric city buses with the Namo Bharat stations.

As part of this initiative, NCRTC and DTC have identified three key routes connected to operational stations, including New Ashok Nagar and Anand Vihar in the Delhi section. Buses on one of these routes are now operating directly from New Ashok Nagar Namo Bharat station.

The electric buses, while maintaining their regular routes, make stops at dedicated drop-off lanes at Namo Bharat stations, allowing passengers to easily board and alight. The three integrated routes include, New Ashok Nagar Namo Bharat Station to Anand Vihar ISBT, Anand Vihar ISBT to Ashok Nagar Border and Ashok Nagar Border to Mayur Vihar Phase-3 Paper Market.

These buses are operational from 6.30 am to 11 pm, providing connectivity to localities like Chilla Village, Sapera Basti, New Kondli, Dallupura, Ghazipur Village, Mandi, Dharamshila Crossing, and Trilok Puri. This has made high-speed travel easier.