Inside the Delhi dream

Food and loneliness

The initial years were difficult for researcher Roshmi Rekha Dutta who belongs to Assam’s Sivasagar. Language was not an issue when she came to Delhi as she could speak Hindi. But like many others from the northeast, she found the food options limited in Delhi, or “a bit problematic” as it was spicy and oily. “Initially, what I missed most about home is the food. I was used to eating rice for lunch. However, in my Janakpuri PG canteen, they served us poori-sabzi, which I found difficult to digest in my initial years,” adds Dutta.

Drishadwati Bhattacharya, an assistant editor at Pearson Education Ltd, who stays in Noida, says cooking her favourite dishes replicates home for her. Access to necessities and the ease of transport —Bhattacharya stays close to a Metro station — to work and back does play a role in who finds his or her feet in Delhi faster. “On weekends, I try out recipes. Other than that, it’s the small things I have brought from home—such as the mug I drink coffee in every day—that make living here a bit easier,” Bhattacharya adds.

Niutoli Yepthomi, a Linguistics student at Delhi University from Nagaland, says she did not face any “cultural problems” and that she has a diverse group of friends from all corners of the country here. “Getting the food that my mother cooks is a problem for me here, though,” she says. The ingredients to cook it are not available as she stays in Janakpuri; when she has an urge for Naga food she goes to Humayunpur that is full of northeastern restaurants, even though that means 12 stops in the Metro with an interchange— but she doesn’t see this as a problem.

Delhi helps people open up to cultural diversity and difference, says Saman Fatima Nomani, a market communication consultant. “I grew up in Lucknow. I was astonished to see how busy this city was in my early days here…. None had the time to check on each other…. But my horizons certainly expanded after I came to Delhi for my studies, and later, through professional growth. Its cultural diversity made me feel settled eventually,” she says.